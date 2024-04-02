It was an Easter from hell for some churchgoers after police reported cases of crime at different congregations.
In Limpopo, a man is wanted for the shooting of his wife during a church service at Makonde Shadani village, outside Thohoyandou. The 45-year-old victim was certified dead at the scene.
In the North West, a manhunt is on for a group of armed men who robbed congregants in Jouberton, Klerksdorp. In the incident at Makonde Shadani, Col Malesela Ledwaba said the woman was killed during a sermon at about 6pm on Saturday.
“Reportedly, the suspect entered the premises while the congregation was engaged in worship and callously fired multiple shots at the victim, resulting in her untimely death.
“The suspect, whose age is currently unknown, fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla following the abhorrent act. While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out.”
In Jouberton, police said five unknown armed suspects stormed a church at Y100 Section on Thursday night.
“According to information at our disposal, a church member was outside and on the phone when balaclava-clad suspects pointed at him with firearms and instructed him to get inside the church.
“The suspects then ordered the congregants to lie down, searched them and robbed them of cash, handbags and cellphones before fleeing from the scene on foot. Police were called and a charge of business robbery was opened,” said spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.
Ledwaba urged anyone with information that could lead to the alleged wife killer’s arrest to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Mashamba Mbangiseni, on 079-424-3573. Funani also urged anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation into the robbery to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Bantjies, on 082-568-6086.
Man shoots wife dead in church
Group of armed men rob congregants at service on eve of Good Friday
Image: File photo
