In a statement, Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police had seen the Toyota Quantum at a petrol station and approached it. “Some of the suspects pretended that the vehicle had a mechanical problem and they were pushing it. The police searched the vehicle and discovered some suspected precious metals in six bags and in the process one of them dropped a firearm,” said Mashaba.
“The seven suspects were immediately arrested for possession of suspected precious metals and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe praised the alert officers.
“Firearms are used mostly to commit serious and violent crimes. It is therefore important that firearms are confiscated from criminals to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Hadebe.
The group was expected to appear in the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Seven men 'pushing' taxi nabbed for possession of precious metals and unlicensed gun
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A group of men caught with an unlicensed firearm and precious metals in their minibus taxi tried to fool Limpopo police who approached the vehicle by pretending it was faulty.
The incident happened on Saturday in Malamulele.
Image: Supplied / SAPS
