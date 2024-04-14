×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two dead after truck and car collide in Durban CBD

By TImesLIVE - 14 April 2024 - 11:20
Three people have died after a truck and car collided in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.
Three people have died after a truck and car collided in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed and one critically injured in a “horrific” accident involving a truck and a car between on the corner of Pine and Gardiner streets in the Durban CBD early on Sunday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the crash occurred just before 3am.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a truck and car collided in the intersection, causing the truck to overturn.

Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two males, believed to be in their 30s, had sustained critical injuries and there was nothing more they could do for them and they were both declared dead on the scene.

“One person was found to be entrapped in his vehicle and paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the vehicle while the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to try to extricate the patient. Once freed the man was loaded into an awaiting ambulance and rushed to a nearby Durban Hospital,” said Jamieson.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and would be investigated by the police, he said. 

Limpopo radio presenter killed in road accident

Munghana Lonene FM presenter Tiyani Emmanuel Mabasa was among two people who died in a road accident in Levubu, Limpopo, on Saturday.
News
5 months ago

Police vehicle involved in deadly crash had 11 people on board

A Nissan NP300 police bakkie, which was involved in an accident that killed three detainees and a police officer, had 11 people on board at the time ...
News
5 months ago

Looting at crash scene on N3 after trucks collide

While paramedics treated two crash victims on the N3 near the Ashburton off-ramp, bottles of Vaseline from the crashed trucks were looted on Thursday.
News
6 months ago

At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
6 months ago

Trucks, bus collide in Free State

Two trucks caught alight after being involved in an accident with a bus near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack