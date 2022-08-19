Pupils suffer as cable thieves strike at Tshwane school
Technical learning difficult without electricity
By Dimakatso Modipa - 19 August 2022 - 07:54
Pupils at a technical school in Tshwane have not been able to carry on with their studies for almost four months after thieves stole the electric cable and switch, leaving the school without power.
The administration staff and principal at Modiri Technical School, the only technical school in Mamelodi, have since abandoned their offices and squat at another school because of the lack of electricity...
Pupils suffer as cable thieves strike at Tshwane school
Technical learning difficult without electricity
Pupils at a technical school in Tshwane have not been able to carry on with their studies for almost four months after thieves stole the electric cable and switch, leaving the school without power.
The administration staff and principal at Modiri Technical School, the only technical school in Mamelodi, have since abandoned their offices and squat at another school because of the lack of electricity...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos