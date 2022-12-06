×

South Africa

Five nabbed for possession of stolen copper cable

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 06 December 2022 - 15:26
Five people nabbed for copper theft in Phoenix, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

Five scrap metal dealership employees have been arrested after they were found in possession of copper cable worth R3m in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KZN provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, the seized copper cables weigh about 2.2tons.

Netshiunda said the employees were on duty when the Economic Infrastructure Task Team busted them during a compliance inspection operation.

“The suspects worked at the scrap metal and were on their daily duties when police unexpectedly pounced on them,” said Netshiunda.

He said they found the cables loaded in the back of a bakkie, while more were hidden under a weighbridge in the premises.

"A large quantity of the recovered copper cables belonged to Transnet, eThekwini municipality and Telkom as positively identified by relevant officials who formed part of the inspection team.

“The bakkie was seized with the suspicion that it was being used in the commission of a crime.

He said copper cable theft has become problematic countrywide.

“Theft of  copper cables derails the functionality of trains, electricity gets disrupted due to cable thefts. The Economic Infrastructure Task Team is mandated to conduct searches and inspections at all second-hand goods traders and premises of interest to check for compliance and execution of police-related activities," Netshiunda said.

He said the group aged  between 23 and 40, are expected to appear in court soon on charges of tempering with essential infrastructure as well as the contravention of Section 36 and Section 37 of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, Act No. 18 of 2015.

ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za

