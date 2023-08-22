“Further investigation uncovered a range of expensive bicycles, of which the serial numbers were all removed.
Stolen mountain bikes, essential infrastructure seized from 'scrap metal dealer'
Police detain two suspects
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
A cable theft tip-off in the dead of night led authorities to a house packed with allegedly stolen items of essential infrastructure and an assortment of expensive mountain bikes in Cape Town.
Members of the city's metal theft unit were alerted to a cable theft incident at 2.30am on Sunday in Ravensmead. A suspect was spotted running from the scene to a property.
“Upon entering the yard, the members identified themselves to a person who claimed to be the owner of the property. They explained the reason for being there and obtained permission to look for the suspect,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“While searching for the suspect, the members noticed bags which resembled items of scrap metal. They inquired from the owner if he deals in scrap metal, which he confided he did.”
Further probing revealed the man was an unregistered scrap metal dealer.
