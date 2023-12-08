×

South Africa

Angry mob allegedly kills man found with body of 6-year-old girl in his house

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2023 - 09:16
A man succumbed to his injuries after the body of a six-year-old girl was found under the bed in his house. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape are investigating two cases of murder after the body of a six-year-old child was found in the house of her alleged killer who died after allegedly being killed beaten by community members. 

The incident happened on Thursday. The child had been missing since Wednesday. 

On Thursday evening, police were summoned to a house in NU 13 Inyibiba as the community went to search for the child after receiving information.  

When police arrived, they were met with hostility from the community and after backup arrived, police entered the premises.  

“A severely injured male was found naked outside, however he later succumbed to his injuries. On searching the house, the body of the six-year-old was found under the bed, wrapped in a plastic,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said. 

She said it was suspected the child may have been raped but this will be confirmed in the post mortem findings.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said vigilance and education were essential  in protecting children from sexual predators. 

“While emotions are running high, it is crucial to emphasise that vigilantism is not the solution. The rule of law must prevail and we condemn any form of violence.” 

TimesLIVE 

