South Africa

Jilted lover kills his one-year-old daughter

Little girl slammed against the wall

29 May 2023 - 07:21
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Angel Matukane, 25, watched in horror as her boyfriend slammed their one-year-old daughter’s tiny body against the wall in rage. 

Victoria died moments later while on the way to hospital a week ago.  She was buried on Saturday at Jeppes Reef in Mpumalanga. ..

