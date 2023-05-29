Jilted lover kills his one-year-old daughter
Little girl slammed against the wall
Angel Matukane, 25, watched in horror as her boyfriend slammed their one-year-old daughter’s tiny body against the wall in rage.
Victoria died moments later while on the way to hospital a week ago. She was buried on Saturday at Jeppes Reef in Mpumalanga. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.