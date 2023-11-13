×

South Africa

Elderly man kills another in ‘witchcraft’ row

13 November 2023 - 09:30
A 60-year-old man spent the weekend behind bars after he allegedly killed a 78-year-old he accused of witchcraft.
Image: 123RF

A 60-year-old man who allegedly fatally shot a 78-year-old man after accusing him of witchcraft is expected to appear before the Nkomazi magistrate's court on Monday to face a murder charge.

The man handed himself over to KaMhlushwa police.

Samuel Mahleba was at the suspect's property at 9.30am on Friday when the suspect ordered him to leave, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“An argument ensued, but finally the victim left the property. The suspect followed him for a distance while he vented his anger and then allegedly shot him.

“The suspect said the victim had a lasher with him and intended to attack him so he fired shots with his licensed firearm.”

