Woman allegedly kills neighbour’s husband at house party

Mpumalanga police have arrested a woman accused of fatally stabbing a neighbour when he demanded his wife return home from a party.

The violent dispute took place at Kwazanele township in Breyten at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 47-year-old man “went to fetch his wife from his neighbour’s house, where he found two women (one his wife) and two men.

“The four are said to have been sitting and drinking outside the house. Upon his arrival, it is said he demanded his wife return home with him, but the wife reportedly refused.

“A quarrel is said to have ensued between the man and the four.

“During the scuffle, the deceased reportedly took out a knife. One of the men present attempted to defuse the situation, but he was stabbed in his hand.