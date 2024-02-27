A well-known Dobsonville doctor has died after being shot during a robbery at his practice in Soweto, Johannesburg.
Dobsonville doctor dies after being shot during robbery at practice
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
A well-known Dobsonville doctor has died after being shot during a robbery at his practice in Soweto, Johannesburg.
The GP, identified as Dr Michael Isabelle, was wounded on Saturday afternoon when three suspects entered the surgery with the pretence of needing medical assistance for their friend.
“Once the receptionist let them inside the consultation room, they shot the doctor. They stole two cellphones before fleeing the scene,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said. “The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre.”
A case of attempted murder was opened. Nevhuhulwi said: “The charge will change to murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries this morning.”
