Joburg man stable after being shot in Delta Park
Image: 123RF
Gauteng police are looking for a gunman who randomly shot at a man and his two dogs in Delta Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, wounding the man and killing one of his dogs.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police opened a case of attempted murder after the shooting at about 6.30pm.
“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was walking with his dogs in the park when he was confronted by unknown person(s) who shot him and his dog,” Masondo said.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“No arrests have been made and police are searching for the suspect(s).”
Blairgowrie security team chair Jon Tullet said they knew of one shooter but it was possible another person may have been at the scene.
“We are not sure if they were involved or just a bystander,” said Tullet.
Commenting on the condition of the victim, he said: “The last I heard was yesterday [Sunday] and he was out of surgery and stable.”
Tullet said there have been a few violent incidents reported in the area.
“It's a dangerous park and people get attacked from time to time. Just a few weeks ago somebody was held up, so it happens.”
He cautioned people to be alert when walking their dogs.
“Go when the park is officially open, during daylight hours between 6am and 6pm and go in a group. Don't go alone. Keep the dogs with you. Dogs close to you are a major deterrent to potential robbers. Be alert to who is around you and who is approaching you.”
