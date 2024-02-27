A female student constable was allegedly raped after attending a braai with colleagues at their rental compound.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate arrested the suspect on Tuesday morning. He will appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court facing a charge of rape.
“It is alleged that student constables were having a braai and drinks at their rental compound. When it was time for all the student constables to sleep, the arrested constable went into the room of the complainant and allegedly raped her,” Ipid said.
TimesLIVE
Student constable arrested on charge of raping colleague
Image: Ipid
