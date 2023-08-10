British doctor killed in Cape Town taxi chaos lauded by colleagues and family

His cousin Sancy Low described him as devoted and dignified, with a great sense of humour, while colleague Prof Paul Lee said he was a dear friend who was much respected in the medical fraternity.
A respected 40-year-old British trauma and orthopaedic doctor was shot and killed after taking the wrong turn into Nyanga, travelling from Cape Town International Airport while on holiday in the city.
Kar Hao Teoh was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he was fatally shot on August 3.
Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “The 40-year-old doctor was driving with two other people in the vehicle. From the airport, he apparently took a wrong turn-off last Thursday evening and headed towards Nyanga. In Ntlangano Crescent, a number of suspects approached his vehicle, shot and killed him.”
No arrests have been made.
The surgeon was one of five people who were killed in the wake of the minibus taxi strike under way in the Western Cape.
Tributes are flowing in on social media for Teoh, described as kind, caring and a loving family man.
His cousin Sancy Low described him as devoted and dignified, with a great sense of humour, while colleague Prof Paul Lee said he was a dear friend who was much respected in the medical fraternity.
“Mr Teoh was more than a triple board-certified specialist in trauma and foot and ankle surgery. He was a guiding light in our professional community, a devoted friend, and a cornerstone of many significant projects.
“Kar’s commitment to medical excellence was recognised in several prestigious international travelling fellowships (BOA, BOFAS, AO, SICOT, EFORT, IBRA), and he was an ardent proponent of research, and undergraduate and postgraduate education. Yet, his professional accolades only paint part of the picture.
“For those of us privileged to call him a friend and colleague, Kar was a trustworthy and steadfast presence. He was instrumental in the establishment and success of WelshBone in 2007, MSK Doctors in 2017, and the MSK Regen conference in 2023. In each of these initiatives, Kar offered his unwavering support and played a critical role in their success.
“The loss of Mr Kar Teoh leaves a void in our hearts and our community. His professional dedication was unparalleled, but it was his personal warmth, his commitment to friendship, and his unwavering support that we will remember most fondly.”
The Percivall Pott Orthopaedic Club said Teoh was a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital.
“Mr Teoh’s unwavering devotion to his family, friends, patients and trainees was second to none, and he will be remembered for the unbreakable friendships he formed so readily with those around him.
“Kar had the ability to lift everyone up around him by his mere presence and words. His kindness was unlike no other and he made everyone who surrounded him feel valued and special. There are no words to describe the pain his loss has caused to the region.
“There was no-one like Kar. He was an exceptional surgeon and trainer, but first and foremost a devoted father, husband, son and friend.”
TimesLIVE
