×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in Bedfordview

Four injured by gunshots during standoff

25 February 2024 - 15:49
The man eventually released the hostages and surrendered to police. Stock photo.
The man eventually released the hostages and surrendered to police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/andranik2018

A 38-year-old Gauteng man who allegedly held his wife and children hostage was arrested after shooting and injuring three SAPS members who responded to the drama on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at about 7am. The man will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

When police arrived at the house in Klopperpark, Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg, the man allegedly fired shots at them and a family friend in the house.

Masondo said a police hostage negotiator and task team were summoned.

“The suspect released all the other victims and surrendered to the police. He was arrested and will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” he said.

The three injured officers and family friend were taken to the nearest medical care centre in a serious but stable condition.

TimesLIVE

Northern Cape man sentenced to 115 years for sexual offences against minors

A 56-year-old Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for sexual offences against minors.
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga man to serve life sentence for rape of seven-year-old girl

The Ermelo regional court on Monday sentenced Nkosinathi Thwala to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in March 2019.
News
6 days ago

Sister-in-law charged with murder of Limpopo education official, joins his daughter in dock

School principal Mahlodi Melida Mathole, 42, arrested in connection with the murder of Limpopo education department circuit manager Johannes ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism