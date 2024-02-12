×

South Africa

Officer who died in head-on collision in Limpopo on Sunday named

12 February 2024 - 11:00
Seven people were killed in an accident between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

Police have named Const MM Makwela, attached to Mookgophong (Naboomspruit) SAPS, as one of the passengers of the police vehicle who died in a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday.

Seven people were killed in the collision between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.

The SAPS van was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane.

Five people in the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS van — Makwela and a suspect — died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the driver of the SAPS vehicle, a sergeant, was rushed to hospital and is receiving medical attention.

Seven killed in head-on collision between sedan and SAPS van

Seven people including a SAPS member were killed in a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday between a car and police van on the R101 in the ...
News
16 hours ago

Police said the identities of the inmate and the five from the other vehicle will be released as soon as their next of kin have been notified. 

“The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is being investigated,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered an immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Hadebe sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wished the driver a speedy recovery.

