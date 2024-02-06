×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Six schoolgirls killed when bus overturns in Free State, 48 injured

By TimesLIVE - 07 February 2024 - 09:26
Six pupils from a Welkom high school were killed when their bus overturned returning from an all-girls sport event in Moolmanshoek near Rosendal. Stock photo.
Six pupils from a Welkom high school were killed when their bus overturned returning from an all-girls sport event in Moolmanshoek near Rosendal. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Six pupils were killed when the bus they were travelling in overturned on the R70 Ventersburg-Senekal road in the Free State on Tuesday evening. 

The accident involved 58 female pupils from Hoërskool Riebeeckstad who were returning from an all-girls sport event in Moolmanshoek near Rosendal to Riebeeckstad in Welkom. 

The department of basic education said Senekal police confirmed the bus overturned after a wheel came loose and the driver lost control. 

Six were declared dead on the scene, 40 sustained minor injuries, eight had moderate injuries and four were severely injured, the Free State premier’s office said. 

“This tragedy struck as we were busy celebrating the success of the matric class of 2023. The deaths of those souls has robbed us of the future of our province. Words fail me and I can only imagine what the families are going through,” Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana said. 

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said this was “not the kind of news a parent should expect” when their children go out on a school excursion.

“We hope that an investigation will shed light on what happened,” Motshekga said. 

TimesLIVE 

Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging

Four people drowned when their boat overturned at Three Rivers in Vereeniging on Saturday.
News
3 months ago

Three passengers die after crosswind overturns Cape Town bus

The severe weather that battered the Western Cape over the long weekend claimed three lives when a powerful crosswind overturned a bus on Monday.
News
4 months ago

Truck overturns, sending fish mince cargo flying in Cape Town CBD

An articulated truck collided with several vehicles and overturned on Tuesday, spilling boxes of frozen fish mince across a road in the Cape Town CBD.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge