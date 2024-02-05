×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo cop found dead five days after she was reported missing

05 February 2024 - 10:15
A female police officer has been found dead five days after she was reported missing in Limpopo. File photo.
A female police officer has been found dead five days after she was reported missing in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

The decomposed body of a Limpopo police officer who was missing for five days has been found outside her hometown, police confirmed on Sunday.

Sgt Juliet Motshwene, 45, went missing on January 30 after she was last seen leaving her home in Kgapamadi, Hlogotlou.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Motshwene was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and pink sneakers.

"In response to the concerning development,  police immediately directed the allocation of all relevant resources to facilitate the search for the missing sergeant.

"The search efforts came to a devastating conclusion when the body of Sgt Motshwene was discovered outside her home village in the afternoon on Sunday. The deceased was found in an advanced state of decomposition."

Motshwene was stationed at Rakgwadi police station in the Sekhukhune district at the time of her death.

"Police in Limpopo, along with the family and the public, are mourning the loss of our esteemed colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sgt Motshwene and offer our support during this difficult period. We ask the family be given the space and time needed to mourn their loss," Ledwaba said.

Police urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and assist their investigation.

TimesLIVE

Trial of man accused of killing six sex workers set to start on Monday

The trial of Sifiso Naseeb Mkhwanazi, accused of killing six sex workers in 2022, is set to begin in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Man accused of assault of guard fled SA before

One of the two men accused of setting their dog on a worker had previously skipped the country for 10 years while out on bail for the murder of two ...
News
3 days ago

Jozi condemns fatal shooting that claimed two lives

The City of Johannesburg has condemned a brazen shooting incident that left two people dead and three wounded, including the city council’s chief ...
News
6 days ago

READER LETTER | Killers of journos must be punished

The brutal killing of 83 journalists in war-ravaged Gaza is indeed a blistering indictment against leaders who fail to take a stand against global ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Cops link four men accused of killing Meyiwa to Kelly Khumalo

Police have linked four men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa to his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge