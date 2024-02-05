The decomposed body of a Limpopo police officer who was missing for five days has been found outside her hometown, police confirmed on Sunday.
Sgt Juliet Motshwene, 45, went missing on January 30 after she was last seen leaving her home in Kgapamadi, Hlogotlou.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Motshwene was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and pink sneakers.
"In response to the concerning development, police immediately directed the allocation of all relevant resources to facilitate the search for the missing sergeant.
"The search efforts came to a devastating conclusion when the body of Sgt Motshwene was discovered outside her home village in the afternoon on Sunday. The deceased was found in an advanced state of decomposition."
Motshwene was stationed at Rakgwadi police station in the Sekhukhune district at the time of her death.
"Police in Limpopo, along with the family and the public, are mourning the loss of our esteemed colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sgt Motshwene and offer our support during this difficult period. We ask the family be given the space and time needed to mourn their loss," Ledwaba said.
Police urged anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and assist their investigation.
Limpopo cop found dead five days after she was reported missing
