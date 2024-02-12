×

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Bongani Ntanzi in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 12 February 2024 - 10:44

The cross-examination of accused No 2, Bongani Ntanzi, in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, previously told the court questions in the pro forma document allegedly answered by him before he made a confession were never asked.

While he conceded Col Mhlanganelwa Mbotho did ask him questions that he can't remember while writing on a document, he said he doesn't remember being asked the questions in the document as read out by the state in court.

I don't remember the questions posed to me by Mbotho. I don't remember, but the questions read by the state, I don't recall Mbotho asking me,” he said.

