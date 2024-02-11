Seven people including a SAPS member were killed in a head-on collision in the early hours of Sunday between a car and police van on the R101 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo.
The SAPS van was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane.
Five people in the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS van — a police officer and a suspect — died at the scene. The SAPS vehicle driver was transported to hospital for treatment.
Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wished the driver a speedy recovery.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Radzilani appealed to road users to take extra precautions to reduce road fatalities.
Seven killed in head-on collision between sedan and SAPS van
Image: Supplied
