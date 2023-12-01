×

South Africa

Home affairs withdraws Zanzibar’s designation as a point of entry

Border post has had numerous temporary closures

01 December 2023 - 07:15
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The department of home affairs has decided to withdraw the designation of Zanzibar as a point of entry following a request by Botswana officials.

In a Government Gazette publication, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the decision was taken following consultations with his counterparts in Botswana.

