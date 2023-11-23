BMA blames increased truck volumes for congestion at Lebombo border
The Border Management Authority (BMA) has blamed the delays and congestion at the Lebombo border post on increase in the volume of trucks passing through the border.
It's been a chaotic few weeks at the border as numerous protests have flared up as a result of the heavy congestion, which apparently worsened after the introduction of a new system ironically aimed at easing traffic.
Lebombo is mostly used by tipper trucks, which mostly transport mining commodities (coal and chrome). A small percentage of trucks carry general cargo, which includes steel and refrigerators.
The BMA on Tuesday explained that it had signed an agreement with the SA Revenue Services (Sars) "which will see the piloting of a system aimed at eliminating delays".
"The collaboration will ensure efficient and coordinated interventions at ports of entry for easy and cost-effective facilitation of legitimate trade and travel while preventing illegal border crossing of goods and people.
"Truck drivers will be processed without disembarking from their trucks. The drivers will be required to have all required customs documents and immigration passport ready before approaching the canopies.
Truck driver Jabu Gama says he has been waiting in the truck queue to the Lebombo border gate to Mozambique since Friday last week. The queue is as long as 40km due to alleged lack of staff at the border gate on the South African side. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/dtgOmtTaCb— Thuls 🇮🇹 (@ttmbele) November 22, 2023
The BMA added that: "After marking for arrival, the driver will then proceed straight to the exit canopy to ease flow in the bypass. This will be done with the exception of cases that require elevation to the police, agricultural services, port environmental or port health."
TimesLIVE reached out to the newly-established agency for an update on the situation as well as the roll-out of the system.
BMA deputy assistant commissioner Stephen van Neel confirmed that there was still heavy congestion at the post but said they had opened another processing point to ease the pressure on the N4.
He said the BMA would press on with the system and explained that the congestion was mainly due to increased truck volumes through the post.
"We're not going to stop on that but what I want to share is that, in terms of the traffic flowing to the post ... the main reason is that there is additional truck movement coming this way and we don't know whether it could be because of the closure of Richard's Bay.
"But what we see is an increase of movement in the last week or so," Van Neel said.
Another issue is that of truck drivers joining the queue without the necessary paperwork, delaying those behind them when they reached the processing point as they try to resolve the issue.
The BMA also weighed in on last week's protest, denying it had any link to the new system but instead saying it was more of an issue between the taxi associations and truck drivers due to "lawlessness by truck drivers".
He said it was difficult to ascertain success with the pilot system due to various factors.
"It's very difficult to confirm whether we are winning or not because new load trucks are getting into the queue. But we have been seeing the increase of numbers but also the response by customs," he said.
TimesLIVE