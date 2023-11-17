Minister of home affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, outlined several initiatives in dealing with immigration laws on the Power to the Truth show with Prof JJ Tabane. The question still remains why did the department take so long to amend some clauses? When is it going to be enacted?
It is common course that towards elections the government suddenly deals with issues of public concern that have been left unattended for a long time. Indeed that process will address crime, illegal immigrants, border control, etc.
If the minister and the department cannot decide how many nationals are in our country, then we are in trouble for the worse. Our stand is clear that we welcome all foreigners but they must respect our laws as they do in their own countries.
What is disturbing is that when you engage them over their conduct, they do agree that South Africans are too welcoming. Now, who else must we consult to make them adhere to laws governing the country?
READER LETTER | Amend and tighten immigration laws
Image: Jaco Marais
Unfortunately, Motsoaledi, on that show, indicated that we are blaming his department for the mess and he wanted to outsource the mandate. Minister, if we took control of our immigration laws then half of our challenges will be dealt with.
In all the departments and sectors we find undocumented persons who are untraceable, and crime committed without trace. It will ease the process of identifying and vetting all persons within our country and lessen the burden in terms of monetary evaluations.
We have become the recruitment agency for corruption and an arena for other countries whose inhabitants respect their own constitution. Motsoaledi, however, did ascertain that they as the government are the ones to blame because they have drafted the very constitution that is confusing them. But it’s not too late, they must just amend it to be of a toll to regulate not to haunt the nation. - Andries Monyane, Vaal
