Motsoaledi says home affairs deport more than 15,000 immigrants

Home affairs department minister Aaron Motsoaledi said they deported between 15,000 to 20,000 undocumented immigrants per year.
Speaking at a media briefing Motsoaledi in Pretoria said the deportation of illegal immigrants come at a higher price.
“No one can account for the undocumented immigrants in the country. The department of home affairs has no idea as how many undocumented immigrants are in SA,
“Unfortunately, I don’t have the figures, but it does not come cheap, we have to hire transport and other service providers. If you have to deport a person from DRC, you have to hire a chartered flight, he said.
The minister said that SA was attractive to foreign nationals as a place to work and live.
Motsoaledi highlighted that even the statisticians have no glue of how many illegal immigrants are in the country.
“The statistician general has told me that they don’t investigate or assess people’s nationality when they do their stats, they take what you tell them and record it, if they ask you where you come from and you say SA they will write SA,” he added.
