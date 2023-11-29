School pupil stabbed to death in heated argument

An 18-year-old pupil from Maope High School has died after he was stabbed in the upper body on Tuesday by two other pupils.
According to police, two groups of boys had a heated argument which led to a fight.
Spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim was stabbed and seriously wounded.
“The victim was transported to hospital by a community member who witnessed the incident.” However, he was declared dead on arrival.
The deceased was identified as Photigo Monareng by his family.
Three knives, a hammer and an axe were confiscated during the arrests.
Two suspects are expected to appear in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Thursday on a murder charge.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned bullying and violence among pupils.
“We have noted a trend of bullying and embedded culture of violence in schools recently. Bullying and violence should be reported as soon as it occurs to the parents, teachers and police because it is unacceptable and should not be tolerated . It is time to hold those responsible for these acts to account,” said Hadebe.
