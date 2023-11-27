A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his student wife has been referred for mental evaluation in Cape Town.
The man, who was studying at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), was examined by a district surgeon before appearing on Monday in the Bellville magistrate’s court.
At a previous appearance, legal aid attorney Jabu Mabena asked if his client could undergo a medical assessment as he did not understand what was happening.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “A district surgeon examined [him] this morning and recommended for him to be sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital.
“He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility,” said Ntabazalila.
The accused is not being identified as he has yet to plead in a separate pending rape case. He allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife who attends the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) earlier in November.
The man will attend court every 30 days until a report from the hospital is presented to the court.
TimesLIVE
Court refers 'CPUT stabber' for mental evaluation in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/viktorykam
A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his student wife has been referred for mental evaluation in Cape Town.
The man, who was studying at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), was examined by a district surgeon before appearing on Monday in the Bellville magistrate’s court.
At a previous appearance, legal aid attorney Jabu Mabena asked if his client could undergo a medical assessment as he did not understand what was happening.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “A district surgeon examined [him] this morning and recommended for him to be sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital.
“He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility,” said Ntabazalila.
The accused is not being identified as he has yet to plead in a separate pending rape case. He allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife who attends the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) earlier in November.
The man will attend court every 30 days until a report from the hospital is presented to the court.
TimesLIVE
Man in hospital under police guard after woman stabbed at CPUT student residence
UWC student suspended from campus after allegedly stabbing CPUT student
Husband facing attempted murder charge over 'CPUT stabbing' abandons bail bid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos