×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Court refers 'CPUT stabber' for mental evaluation in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 27 November 2023 - 16:31
The man will have to wait for a spot to be available to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Stock photo.
The man will have to wait for a spot to be available to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/viktorykam

A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his student wife has been referred for mental evaluation in Cape Town.

The man, who was studying at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), was examined by a district surgeon before appearing on Monday in the Bellville magistrate’s court. 

At a previous appearance, legal aid attorney Jabu Mabena asked if his client could undergo a medical assessment as he did not understand what was happening. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “A district surgeon examined [him] this morning and recommended for him to be sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital. 

“He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility,” said Ntabazalila. 

The accused is not being identified as he has yet to plead in a separate pending rape case. He allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife who attends the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) earlier in November. 

The man will attend court every 30 days until a report from the hospital is presented to the court.

TimesLIVE

Man in hospital under police guard after woman stabbed at CPUT student residence

A man captured on video after allegedly stabbing a woman several times at a student residence in Belhar in the Western Cape on Saturday morning has ...
News
2 weeks ago

UWC student suspended from campus after allegedly stabbing CPUT student

A student facing an attempted murder charge for a gender-based violence incident in which a young woman was allegedly stabbed has been suspended from ...
News
2 weeks ago

Husband facing attempted murder charge over 'CPUT stabbing' abandons bail bid

The man who allegedly stabbed his wife at a residence housing Cape Peninsula University of Technology students abandoned a bail application when he ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct