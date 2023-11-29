Poor children plied with booze, cellphones and shoes by paedophile

An Eastern Cape man who enticed girls into visiting his flat by giving them money, cellphones, gifts, food and alcohol to sexually exploit them is behind bars.
Lukas Rudman, 66, from Somerset East, targeted girls aged between 13 and 17 from underprivileged backgrounds.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo on Tuesday lauded the investigating team and prosecutor for ensuring justice is served for the vulnerable in society.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Rudman was found guilty by the high court in Makhanda earlier this month on charges including human trafficking and sexual assault. He was taken into custody on conviction. Pre-sentencing arguments will be heard on January 23.
Tyali outlined the cases Rudman was linked to:
Cash and cellphone
“In 2021 Rudman recruited a 13-year-old girl who was walking past his home with friends by giving her R50, alcohol and food. On one occasion, when the victim visited Rudman, he touched the child inappropriately. When she objected, he gave her money and she left the house with her friends. At some point, Rudman asked the girl to visit him on her own. Though reluctant, the girl visited, and Rudman performed cunnilingus on her and gave her R200 and a beer. On two other occasions he gave her R700 to buy a cellphone.”
Rejected by would-be victim
“In the same year Rudman preyed on two siblings, aged 14 and 17, who had visited his flat. The younger child started to prepare a meal. He followed her to the kitchen and started touching her. She objected. When she refused to have sexual intercourse with him, he forbade her and her older sister from visiting his house again.”
Lured by promise of gifts
" Between February and October 2021 a 13-year-old girl was advised by an acquaintance of Rudman that he knew 'someone with a lot of money who would be her boyfriend' and who would give her anything she wanted.
“The acquaintance convinced the girl and her cousin to accompany him to visit Rudman’s home where she was plied with alcohol and had sexual intercourse with the old man. The following morning Rudman gave her R100, and she went to report the matter to Rudman’s acquaintance. A few weeks later Rudman invited the girl and her cousin to his flat again, enticing her with the promise of a cellphone and a pair of sandals. He also bought shoes for her cousin.”
Rudman was arrested in October 2021 after a member of the community alerted the police to his activities.
