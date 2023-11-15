Grade 10 pupil found in a pool of blood, expelled pupil accused of fatal stabbing

Mohlala said the victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.
The circumstances that led to the murder are unknown, but the investigation continues.
“The suspect fled the scene, but was later handed over to the police by his parents. The probation officer was roped in to do an assessment while the suspect was released into his parents' custody, as he is a minor,” Mohlala said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on parents to monitor their children's movements and behaviour and seek professional help if required.
“We have prioritised school safety and school safety campaigns are conducted regularly with specific focus on bullying.
“We cannot be at every school every time, but parental involvement can play a major role in ensuring the safety of learners and teachers at schools,” she said.
The body of a 20-year-old grade 10 pupil was found in a pool of blood with a stab wound to his chest in Mbombela.
He was allegedly stabbed to death by an expelled 17-year-old pupil in Boschfontein at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Mpumalanga police said the two attended the same school. Officers were told the youth had been expelled last year when he was in grade 9.
Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the victim was attacked immediately after school near the premises.
“When police attended the scene, the deceased was found in the pool of blood with a stab wound to his chest. A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found next to the body of the victim,” he said.
