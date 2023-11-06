A father from Matwabeng, near Senekal in the Free State, was arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against his five-year-old daughter.
The child, who lived with him since the death of her mother, was admitted at a local hospital for treatment, provincial police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said.
The alleged assault took place on Friday, after the father, 34, berated her for “arriving late” at the house and began assaulting her.
“In the process he smeared her face with glue and she lost some of her teeth,” said Mophiring. “The police were summoned to the house by neighbours and the suspect was arrested.”
The Ficksburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating the case.
Mophiring said the child will be taken to a place of safety after being discharged from hospital.
TimesLIVE
Child 'loses teeth, face smeared with glue' – at the hands of her father
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
TimesLIVE
