×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Son allegedly assaults and kills mother after argument over loud music

21 November 2023 - 09:30
The elderly woman tried to reprimand her son but he became aggressive and started physically attacking her File photo.
The elderly woman tried to reprimand her son but he became aggressive and started physically attacking her File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her 37-year-old son after an argument over loud music.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday at their house in Ga-Mampa village in the Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune at about 9pm.

The woman was found lying unconscious on the floor bleeding profusely.

It is alleged the victim was with her 17-year-old grandson when the suspect arrived and played music at a high volume.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the woman reprimanded her son and he became aggressive and attacked her.

'I was possessed by demons,' says KZN man convicted of killing two elderly women

A security guard who pleaded guilty to killing two elderly KwaZulu-Natal women on Woman’s Day apologised to the families, saying he was possessed by ...
News
4 weeks ago

“The grandson tried to intervene but he was also assaulted. He ran to the neighbours for assistance. Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival, they found the victim lying unconscious on the floor and bleeding heavily,” he said.

Mashaba said the woman was certified dead on the scene by medical emergency service personnel.

He said the suspect had already fled the scene and police have opened a case of murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned gender-based violence and attacks on elderly people.

She urged the community to refrain from violence when faced with domestic challenges and to rather resolve issues amicably.

TimesLIVE

Sangoma beaten, burnt to death to avenge mutilation of girl’s body (6)

Mpumalanga residents have set alight and killed a sangoma who was once accused of being the mastermind behind the death and mutilation of Bontle ...
News
1 day ago

Man 'kills, buries' his grandpa (75)

Mpumalanga police have exhumed the body of a 75-year-old man who was killed and buried in a shallow grave at the back of his house, allegedly by his ...
News
1 week ago

Mamelodi man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend with axe, burning body

A 36-year-old man who killed his girlfriend before setting her corpse alight in the presence of her son has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
1 month ago

Private parts placed in mug: son hands himself in after father brutally killed

Khulekani Sfiso Mthimunye, 21, appeared at the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court this week after his father was found dead and his body cut up in ...
News
1 month ago

Sisters granted correctional supervision pending trial over deaths of 5 children in Laudium shack fire

The family of five children who died in a shack fire after they were allegedly left alone at Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium in Pretoria ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...