Son allegedly assaults and kills mother after argument over loud music
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Police are investigating a case of murder after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her 37-year-old son after an argument over loud music.
According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday at their house in Ga-Mampa village in the Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune at about 9pm.
The woman was found lying unconscious on the floor bleeding profusely.
It is alleged the victim was with her 17-year-old grandson when the suspect arrived and played music at a high volume.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the woman reprimanded her son and he became aggressive and attacked her.
