A 37-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend was attacked by an angry mob in Seshego in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Wednesday.
The woman's body was found at the man’s house in the Peter Nchabeleng section in Mmotong wa Perekisi, Seshego, after she was reported missing by her family on Saturday.
It is alleged the suspect killed her and hid her body in his bedroom.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were alerted about the incident and rushed to the scene.
“With backup from the members of public order policing, they managed to rescue him,” Mashaba said.
He said after an investigation, the 37-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.
“He was arrested under police guard as he was critically injured during a mob attack.
“Allegedly, the suspect killed her and hid her body in his bedroom. The woman's body was recovered on Monday,” Mashaba said.
Limpopo man attacked by community after girlfriend's body found in his bedroom
The woman has been identified as Rose Moabelo, 31.
He said police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe appealed to community members to not take the law into their own hands.
“If there is any crime committed, the police should be alerted so that investigations can commence,” said Hadebe.
Mashaba said the suspect is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate's court, facing a charge of murder.
He added police were searching for suspects involved in the mob attack on the man.
