A man captured on video after allegedly stabbing a woman several times at a student residence in Belhar in the Western Cape on Saturday morning has been arrested and is in hospital under police guard.
The woman was seen lying on the ground after being stabbed, allegedly by a man with a knife seen standing next to her. Three other men approached the suspect to try to stop him.
In a separate video clip, there was a commotion as it seemed the man was being assaulted by a crowd that had gathered after the woman was stabbed.
Western Cape police said the incident took place at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s student accommodation.
“Belhar police registered an attempted murder case after a stabbing incident on Saturday where a 26-year-old female student was injured. The circumstances surrounding this stabbing incident are under investigation.
“A 30-year-old male suspect was arrested and is currently under police guard in the hospital. The injured victim was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Investigations continue,” police said.
Man in hospital under police guard after woman stabbed at CPUT student residence
