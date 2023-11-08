×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teen girl ‘raped while studying’, girlfriend ‘raped, beaten over beer money’

08 November 2023 - 09:19
A Limpopo teen girl was allegedly raped by an intruder and a woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by her boyfriend.
A Limpopo teen girl was allegedly raped by an intruder and a woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by her boyfriend.
Image: Alon Skuy/ File photo

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Phaweni village in Vhembe district in Limpopo on Monday.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Saselamani periodical court today.

According to information from police, the girl was studying alone at her home at about 5.30pm when an unknown man forcefully invaded the house.

“He forced himself on the victim and raped her. The suspect took the victim's cellphone when he fled the scene on foot. It is reported the victim was left unconscious,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

Mashaba said the incident was reported at Saselamani police station. A search was activated and the suspect was traced and arrested on Tuesday.

He said the case docket for rape was transferred to the Malamulele family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. 

In a separate incident, Ritavi police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped and assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday at Mariveni village outside Tzaneen in Mopani district. 

Suspended ANC councillor in North West charged with statutory rape to seek bail

A suspended ANC councillor from Matlosana local municipality in Northwest who is charged with sexual offences against minors will have to provide the ...
News
6 days ago

“It is alleged the victim, a 27-year-old female, was at her boyfriend's home at Mariveni village on Sunday at about 7pm when the boyfriend asked her for money to buy beer. It is alleged the victim gave her boyfriend R75 and the boyfriend fought with the victim, saying it was too little,” Mashaba said. 

Mashaba said the man allegedly forced himself on the victim, raped her and then forced her to wash herself.

While he was outside, the woman ran to a neighbour's house for assistance. 

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mashaba said a case of rape and assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm is being investigated by the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

TimesLIVE

Man gets 18 years for rape of ex-fiancée

A 49-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man who raped and assaulted his ex-fiancée when she refused to mend their relationship has been sentenced to 18 ...
News
1 week ago

Man, 22, to appear in Limpopo court for elderly woman’s rape

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of an elderly woman on Friday morning.
News
1 week ago

Free State man arrested for kidnapping and raping 17-year-old

Free State police have arrested a 52-year-old man who allegedly raped and locked a 17-year-old girl in his house. The girl was later rescued by other ...
News
1 week ago

Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church

Police in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly robbed and raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in an unoccupied ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...