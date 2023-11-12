×

Soccer

Sundowns crowned first AFL champs

Victory against Wydad sees Tshwane giants pocket R75m

12 November 2023 - 17:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal during the African Football League, Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC on Sunday
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal during the African Football League, Final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC on Sunday
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the Africa Football League (AFL) champions after they beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 to win 3-2 in aggregate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Goals either side of the half by Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba ensured that Sundowns became the first team to lift the trophy of the inaugural competition.

They also pocketed R75m for winning the title. They came into the final trailing 2-1 following their defeat in the first leg in Casablanca last week Sunday.

But there was nothing stopping them from being crowned the champions as they outplayed the Moroccan giants yesterday.

It was also revenge after Wydad knocked them out from the Caf Champions League semifinal at the same venue in May.

Yesterday, Sundowns dominated from the onset as they showed their intention of winning the match and were rewarded before the interval as Shalulile marked his return when he netted from a rebound to give his side  the lead.

Modiba doubled the lead  following the recess after he capitalised from Wydad’s poor defending after they lost the ball and slotted on the far post.

Try as they may, Wydad could not find  a goal as Sundowns defended well for their victory and became the first team to win the AFL.

