Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the Africa Football League (AFL) champions after they beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 to win 3-2 in aggregate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Goals either side of the half by Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba ensured that Sundowns became the first team to lift the trophy of the inaugural competition.
They also pocketed R75m for winning the title. They came into the final trailing 2-1 following their defeat in the first leg in Casablanca last week Sunday.
But there was nothing stopping them from being crowned the champions as they outplayed the Moroccan giants yesterday.
It was also revenge after Wydad knocked them out from the Caf Champions League semifinal at the same venue in May.
Yesterday, Sundowns dominated from the onset as they showed their intention of winning the match and were rewarded before the interval as Shalulile marked his return when he netted from a rebound to give his side the lead.
Modiba doubled the lead following the recess after he capitalised from Wydad’s poor defending after they lost the ball and slotted on the far post.
Try as they may, Wydad could not find a goal as Sundowns defended well for their victory and became the first team to win the AFL.
Sundowns crowned first AFL champs
Victory against Wydad sees Tshwane giants pocket R75m
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the Africa Football League (AFL) champions after they beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 to win 3-2 in aggregate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Goals either side of the half by Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba ensured that Sundowns became the first team to lift the trophy of the inaugural competition.
They also pocketed R75m for winning the title. They came into the final trailing 2-1 following their defeat in the first leg in Casablanca last week Sunday.
But there was nothing stopping them from being crowned the champions as they outplayed the Moroccan giants yesterday.
It was also revenge after Wydad knocked them out from the Caf Champions League semifinal at the same venue in May.
Yesterday, Sundowns dominated from the onset as they showed their intention of winning the match and were rewarded before the interval as Shalulile marked his return when he netted from a rebound to give his side the lead.
Modiba doubled the lead following the recess after he capitalised from Wydad’s poor defending after they lost the ball and slotted on the far post.
Try as they may, Wydad could not find a goal as Sundowns defended well for their victory and became the first team to win the AFL.
Sundowns coach Mokwena picks Shalulile and Robeiro for AFL final against Wydad
Bucs end Amakhosi dominance with 1-0 win in Soweto derby
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces squad for World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos