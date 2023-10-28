×

South Africa

Man, 22, to appear in Limpopo court for elderly woman’s rape

28 October 2023 - 11:40
A young man will appear in court on Monday in connection with the rape of an elderly woman in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of an elderly woman on Friday morning.

The incident reportedly took place in Rotterdam village at about 12.30am, according to spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

“Reports indicate the 70-year-old victim was asleep with her two minor grandchildren when she was awakened by someone knocking on the door,” said Mashaba.

“The suspect, who is known to the victim and stays in the same neighbourhood, requested a place to sleep and alleged he had travelled from Gauteng and, on arrival, discovered his house was already locked.

“Immediately after he entered the house, he started to assault the victim with his hands and used a knife and panga until she became weak and defenceless. That's when the perpetrator raped the woman and afterwards robbed her of a cellphone, clothes and house keys.”

The grandchildren screamed for help and neighbours swiftly responded, but at that stage the suspect had already fled the scene.

Police and paramedics were called and the woman was transported to the nearest hospital. 

Mashaba confirmed the young man was eventually tracked down to his home and arrested.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Tiyani magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of rape and assault GBH [with intent to cause grievous bodily harm].”

TimesLIVE

