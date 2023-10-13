Tshwane metro police warn of 'bogus' cops after truck hijacked by robbers

The R80 and the N4 highway have seen a number armed robberies over the years.
Last year, Juandre Kidson, 25, was shot and killed by robbers on the N4 when he stopped to change a flat tyre. He was driving towards Brits when he was killed in front of his wife Johanette and their nine-month-old baby.
Earlier this month, residents blocked the R80 in protest against robberies, prompting an undercover police operation that netted two suspects.
“One of the members stopped next to the road, while the others were on surveillance. As he walked towards the trees, two men emerged from the tunnel that runs under the R80 with firearms pointing the member. The members on surveillance swiftly reacted and pounced on the suspects,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said there would be an increase in police visibility on the R80 to crack down on robberies.
Image: Twitter/Tshwane Media Team
Motorists have been warned about “bogus” police on Pretoria’s notorious N4 Platinum Highway after a truck driver was robbed and hijacked by men in police uniforms using a vehicle with Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) markers and blue lights.
The incident took place earlier this week when the driver was stopped by two men near the R80 Soshanguve off-ramp.
“The suspects got out of the vehicle wearing full TMPD uniforms and instructed the driver to get out of the vehicle to see a faulty brake light,” the department said.
“The suspects pointed a firearm at the driver and instructed him to walk to the kombi [minibus taxi]. The suspects then drove off with both vehicles and left the driver on the side of the road unharmed,” the TMPD said.
“The TMPD would like to emphasise that these are not TMPD officers and that this matter is being investigated.
“The TMPD warns members of the public to be extra vigilant when stopped by officers. If there is any suspicion when stopped, officers can be requested to produce their appointment certificates.”
