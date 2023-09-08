×

South Africa

Tshwane metro cops and accomplice nabbed for alleged truck hijacking on R21 south

08 September 2023 - 10:03
Two Tshwane metro police officers and their accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two Tshwane metro police officers and an accomplice allegedly involved in a truck hijacking syndicate operating on the R21 were arrested on Thursday.  

Ekurhuleni metro police spotted and stopped a truck and a “suspicious” BMW on the R21, spokesperson  Lt-Gen Kelebogile Thepa said.

 

“Based on the suspicion of the officers, they [made] a vehicle inquiry check and the vehicle came out as having been recovered,” she said. 

The third suspect, driving the truck, saw the metro police vehicle slowing and sped past the officers.

“This was after the occupants of the BMW, corrupt officers, were interrogated by the metro officers and a chase ensued, which saw the vehicle abandoned on the R21 southbound before the R562 off-ramp.”  

The officers pursued the suspects on foot and apprehended them in nearby bush. 

Thepa said preliminary reports suggested the truck driver was abducted and dropped off in the Bapsfontein area.  

The suspects are charged with truck hijacking and possession of suspected stolen goods.  

“The truck was taken to Aerton police yard for processing. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.”  

 

TimesLIVE

