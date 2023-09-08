Two Tshwane metro police officers and an accomplice allegedly involved in a truck hijacking syndicate operating on the R21 were arrested on Thursday.
Ekurhuleni metro police spotted and stopped a truck and a “suspicious” BMW on the R21, spokesperson Lt-Gen Kelebogile Thepa said.
“Based on the suspicion of the officers, they [made] a vehicle inquiry check and the vehicle came out as having been recovered,” she said.
The third suspect, driving the truck, saw the metro police vehicle slowing and sped past the officers.
“This was after the occupants of the BMW, corrupt officers, were interrogated by the metro officers and a chase ensued, which saw the vehicle abandoned on the R21 southbound before the R562 off-ramp.”
The officers pursued the suspects on foot and apprehended them in nearby bush.
Thepa said preliminary reports suggested the truck driver was abducted and dropped off in the Bapsfontein area.
The suspects are charged with truck hijacking and possession of suspected stolen goods.
“The truck was taken to Aerton police yard for processing. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.”
TimesLIVE
Tshwane metro cops and accomplice nabbed for alleged truck hijacking on R21 south
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Two Tshwane metro police officers and an accomplice allegedly involved in a truck hijacking syndicate operating on the R21 were arrested on Thursday.
Ekurhuleni metro police spotted and stopped a truck and a “suspicious” BMW on the R21, spokesperson Lt-Gen Kelebogile Thepa said.
“Based on the suspicion of the officers, they [made] a vehicle inquiry check and the vehicle came out as having been recovered,” she said.
The third suspect, driving the truck, saw the metro police vehicle slowing and sped past the officers.
“This was after the occupants of the BMW, corrupt officers, were interrogated by the metro officers and a chase ensued, which saw the vehicle abandoned on the R21 southbound before the R562 off-ramp.”
The officers pursued the suspects on foot and apprehended them in nearby bush.
Thepa said preliminary reports suggested the truck driver was abducted and dropped off in the Bapsfontein area.
The suspects are charged with truck hijacking and possession of suspected stolen goods.
“The truck was taken to Aerton police yard for processing. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.”
TimesLIVE
Hijacked Durban municipal vehicle leads cops to another stolen van
Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga
KZN motorist shot during attempted hijacking at N2 toll plaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos