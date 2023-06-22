JMPD officers to wear body cameras to deal with bribery and corruption

MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen supported the directive.
“When we employ JMPD officers, we go through the process of vetting each individual, however, because it is a lengthy process, it tends to return once the people have been employed [and] are in the system.
“However, that doesn’t prohibit us from dismissing an employee when we find out they have a criminal record,” said Mokasi.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers will soon be equipped with body cameras in a bid to combat corruption and bribery.
Speaking on eNCA, JMPD acting chief Angie Mokasi said body cameras will also help protect officers and the community.
“We are taking full responsibility and have invested a lot of resources in internal affairs. The city is undertaking a process of purchasing body cameras that will assist or eradicate issues of corruption. They will also protect our officers and protect the public.”
Mokasi said, since June last year, six police officers have been dismissed for corruption.
She said the vetting process is long and by the time they get criminal information, the individual has already been employed.
Last week, Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) encouraged the public to ask officers for their appointment letters and photos after complaints about corruption and extortion.
Acting chief of police Basil Nkhwashu issued a directive to TMPD officers, instructing them to allow the public to take photos of them and their vehicles.
“Due to the high number of complaints received from the public, TMPD members are to take note that the public has the right and is encouraged to request appointment certificates from a member. The public may also either take photos of the member, of his/her vehicle and/or record the occurrence in an endeavour to curb alleged unlawful acts,” Nkhwashu said.
MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen supported the directive.
“Let me be clear about what this directive means for the public: you have the right and are encouraged to ask TMPD officers for their appointment certificate, a card identifying them as a police officer.
“Considering the number of complaints the city has received regarding extortion, corruption and other cases of misconduct by TMPD officers, this directive was long overdue. I welcome the initiative by the acting chief and will continue to support him in implementing any measures to address this scourge.”
Victims of extortion or misconduct by TMPD officers are urged to open a criminal case at their nearest police station or report the matter to the TMPD integrity unit.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
