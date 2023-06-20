“In the second incident, two TMPD members were found using an unofficial breathalyser on a member of the public on the N1 South near Lynnwood Road. The matter is also being investigated.”
Two Tshwane metro cops arrested for operating outside jurisdiction as city cracks down on misconduct
Two Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers were arrested by their counterparts over the weekend in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, for operating outside their assigned area using a private vehicle.
The City of Tshwane said the two officers had no permission to operate outside their jurisdiction.
“Considering the recent spate of allegations against some TMPD members, the actions by the two officers were indeed questionable and very odd,” said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.
Brink said the TMPD integrity unit was also investigating seven officers for using illegal breathalysers in two separate incidents over the long weekend.
“In the first incident, five officers were also found to be operating outside their assigned area, where a member of the public was later found to have allegedly been extorted and robbed, likely by this same group,” Brink said.
He said a criminal investigation has since been launched with full co-operation from the TMPD.
‘Illegal drug dealing is high in the city’: Inside Tshwane’s war on drugs
“In the second incident, two TMPD members were found using an unofficial breathalyser on a member of the public on the N1 South near Lynnwood Road. The matter is also being investigated.”
Brink said the cleanup of the TMPD follows a directive issued last week by acting police chief Basil Nkhwashu. He said the directive seeks to empower residents to fight possible corruption by TMPD officers.
“As per the directive, the public has the following rights: you have the right, and are in fact encouraged, to ask TMPD officers for their appointment certificates [a card identifying them as a police officer].”
Brink encouraged members of the public to record their encounters with TMPD officials. This includes videos and pictures of the officers, their appointment certificates and their vehicles.
“I welcome and support this initiative by the acting chief of police together with the MMC for community safety, Grandi Theunissen. It is important that we work together to clean up the TMPD and restore the people’s trust in our metro police,” said Brink.
He said channels to report wrongdoing by TMPD officers include opening a case at the nearest police station and reporting the matter to the TMPD integrity unit.
“While we are working to clean up the TMPD, I know that there are many good officers who are still trying to make a difference out there. I want to thank them and encourage them to continue serving our communities with integrity. To the public, I would like to call upon our communities to give support and respect to our metro police when they carry out their duties lawfully and ethically.”
