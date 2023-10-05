×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Koko’s corruption case to stand down for a few more weeks

06 October 2023 - 06:23
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko and two of his co-accused share a joke during one of the adjournments on Thursday.
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko and two of his co-accused share a joke during one of the adjournments on Thursday.
Image: Isaac Mahlangu

The case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, his wife, two stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Chom and four other people was postponed to October 31 in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday. 

The group faces charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering of R2.2bn relating to Kusile.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority announced that it was waiting for affidavits from witnesses based abroad in support of its case.

Koko probe complete but affidavits from abroad awaited - investigator

The National Prosecuting Authority is awaiting affidavits to be obtained from witnesses based abroad in support of the fraud, corruption and money ...
News
20 hours ago

Last month, when the state requested another postponement, the accused asked for an unreasonable delay investigation in terms of section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Magistrate Stanley Jacobs questioned the investigating officer as he sought more clarity on outstanding issues of the probe before ruling on the matter.

The investigating officer — who is not being named for his safety — has told the court that consultations have been completed relating to three affidavits from witnesses in the US. Two other affidavits were almost complete, with one being translated and the other being attended to by an NPA official.

The investigating officer indicated the affidavits contained evidence that supported some of the charges.

Jacobs also questioned the investigating officer on the 11 terabytes of evidence seized last month, and wanted to know how many pages it contained and if they have all been read.

The officer said a report by law firm Bowmans detailing the flow of funds, which the prosecution had been waiting for, had been finalised.

Koko was arrested in October last year regarding alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile power station.

The other accused are Hlupheka Sithole, Eskom’s former project director at Kusile and the most senior official on site, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Lese’tsa Johannes Mutchinya and former South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Thabo Mokwena.

TimesLIVE

Non-availability of Afrikaans interpreter delays Koko’s Kusile corruption case

The R2.2bn Kusile corruption matter allegedly involving former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko was hit by a delay on Tuesday due to the ...
News
2 days ago

Wheels of justice are turning for Koko and co

The noose seems to be tightening around those implicated in state capture and corruption over the years with the arrests of high-profile executives ...
News
11 months ago

Koko granted R300k bail on graft charges

The investigator in the case of former acting Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko detailed in court yesterday how the engineer allegedly used his ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze