Jacobs also questioned the investigating officer on the 11 terabytes of evidence seized last month and wanted to know how many pages it contained and if they have all been read.
The officer said a report by law firm Bowmans detailing the flow of funds, which the prosecution had been waiting for, had been finalised.
Koko faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering alongside his wife Mosima and stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.
He was arrested in October last year regarding alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile power station amounting to about R2.2bn.
The other accused are Hlupheka Sithole, Eskom's former project director at Kusile and the most senior official on site, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Lese’tsa Johannes Mutchinya and former South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Thabo Mokwena.
Defence lawyers are expected to cross-examine the investigating officer on his evidence.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Koko probe complete but affidavits from abroad awaited - investigator
Investigating officer in R2.2bn Kusile corruption case involving Matshela Koko is on the stand responding to questions on the status of the investigation
The National Prosecuting Authority is awaiting affidavits to be obtained from witnesses based abroad in support of the fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in the R2.2bn Kusile case involving Matshela Koko.
This emerged in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday, where the investigating officer — who cannot be named for safety reasons — is on the stand.
Last month, when the state requested another postponement, the accused asked for an unreasonable delay investigation in terms of section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
Magistrate Stanley Jacobs is questioning the investigating officer as he seeks more clarity on outstanding issues of the probe before ruling on the matter.
The investigating officer has told the court that consultations have been completed relating to three affidavits that will be obtained from witnesses in the US. Two other affidavits were almost complete with one being translated and the other being attended to by a NPA official.
The investigating officer indicated the affidavits contained evidence that supported some of the charges.
Non-availability of Afrikaans interpreter delays Koko’s Kusile corruption case
Jacobs also questioned the investigating officer on the 11 terabytes of evidence seized last month and wanted to know how many pages it contained and if they have all been read.
The officer said a report by law firm Bowmans detailing the flow of funds, which the prosecution had been waiting for, had been finalised.
Koko faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering alongside his wife Mosima and stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Choma.
He was arrested in October last year regarding alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile power station amounting to about R2.2bn.
The other accused are Hlupheka Sithole, Eskom's former project director at Kusile and the most senior official on site, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Lese’tsa Johannes Mutchinya and former South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Thabo Mokwena.
Defence lawyers are expected to cross-examine the investigating officer on his evidence.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
CURTIS SINGO | Fighting corruption successfully promotes brand SA
Wheels of justice are turning for Koko and co
Koko granted R300k bail on graft charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos