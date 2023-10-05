×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cash in transit van set alight on Durban's N2 in failed robbery

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2023 - 06:15
This armoured vehicle was set alight on the N2 southbound between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive on Thursday evening.
This armoured vehicle was set alight on the N2 southbound between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive on Thursday evening.
Image: ALS Paramedis

An armoured cash vehicle was set alight during a robbery attempt on the N2 between KwaMashu and Nandi Drive in Durban on Thursday evening. 

ALS Paramedics said it received numerous calls about the attempted robbery and bombing at 7.30pm. 

“Immediately paramedics made their way there and met police. Once safe, medics entered the scene which was cordoned off by the SAPS. They found a cash in transit vehicle well alight.”

The guards had minor injuries and refused further treatment. 

The N2 south bound was closed after the incident. 

“At this stage the events leading up to the robbery and explosion are not known, however SAPS and all necessary authorities are on scene and will be investigating further.” 

TimesLIVE 

WATCH | KwaMashu residents rush to grab cash after CIT van bombed

KwaMashu residents rushed to the scene where an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle was blown up to look for cash that might have been left behind.
News
1 day ago

CIT suspects in showdown with cops, caught within 3 hours

Armed suspects who bombed a cash-in-transit van in Springs on the East Rand only got away with the money for three hours before Gauteng police, who ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime

Police minister Bheki Cele and the SAPS leadership are briefing the media on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

MBAVHALELO MABOGO | Taxi industry doesn't dodge tax, it needs clarity how to pay

In 2021, the industry paid only R5m in annual corporate income tax (CIT). This is a small amount compared to the industry’s estimated annual revenue ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Judge grants bail to cop accused of CIT robbery

The Mpumalanga high court has reversed the decision by the magistrate’s court not to grant bail to Mbombela traffic cop Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze