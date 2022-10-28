Wheels of justice are turning for Koko and co
Outa CEO hopeful these arrests will result in successful court prosecutions
By Penwell Dlamini and Nomazima Nkosi - 28 October 2022 - 07:44
The noose seems to be tightening around those implicated in state capture and corruption over the years with the arrests of high-profile executives who were once at the helm of hollowed out state-owned entities.
Yesterday's arrest of former Eskom acting chief executive officer Matshela Koko for alleged corruption over a multibillion-rand tender was the 27th case to be enrolled in court for alleged state capture-related offences and corruption...
Wheels of justice are turning for Koko and co
Outa CEO hopeful these arrests will result in successful court prosecutions
The noose seems to be tightening around those implicated in state capture and corruption over the years with the arrests of high-profile executives who were once at the helm of hollowed out state-owned entities.
Yesterday's arrest of former Eskom acting chief executive officer Matshela Koko for alleged corruption over a multibillion-rand tender was the 27th case to be enrolled in court for alleged state capture-related offences and corruption...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos