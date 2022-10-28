×

South Africa

Koko granted R300k bail on graft charges

Wife and stepdaughter granted R70k bail each on corruption charges

28 October 2022 - 07:35
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

The investigator in the case of former acting Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko detailed in court yesterday how the engineer allegedly used his influence to advance his stepdaughter’s company and benefit his family.

Koko was granted R300,000 bail yesterday by the Middelburg magistrate's court in Mpumalanga after his arrest along with his wife Mosima, stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Choma, as well as five others...

