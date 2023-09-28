A KwaZulu-Natal woman, 60, has been arrested for fraud after she allegedly submitted false death insurance claims to various insurance companies.
Thembi Sishi appeared briefly in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Wednesday.
Her appearance comes after a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Tuesday after an extensive investigation by the Hawks.
Hawks KZN spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said Sishi faces 34 counts of fraud by misrepresentation.
She was employed as a teacher between 2007 to 2017 when she allegedly submitted the claims, saying various relatives and biological children covered by her funeral policies had died, some of unnatural causes, he said.
“The insurance companies paid her R897,912.52 on different occasions,” said Mhlongo.
Sishi was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to Monday for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman arrested for 'submitting fake insurance claims worth R900k'
Image: 123RF/Convisum
