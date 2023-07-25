Cops probing other 'hits' after suspected killers found to have taken out insurance policies on victims

Police are investigating murders for insurance claims in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.
Two suspects have been apprehended to date, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
“Insurance fraud, including carrying out ‘hit’ murders for insurance claims, is a serious problem that has severe consequences for society, insurers and the victims involved.
“Investigators are probing possible links to other ‘hit’ murders by the suspects in the Nelson Mandela Bay area,” she said.
The suspects were arrested in connection with the April gunshot death of Lonwabo Mbixane, 35, in New Brighton.
“As the investigation unfolded, police established the motive for the murder was an insurance claim taken out on the deceased,” Naidu said.
Insurance murder accused woman tried to kill me too – stepdad
“The victim and his family were not made aware of such a claim prior to his demise.”
Azola Bhuqa, 41, alleged to be the mastermind, and Siphosethu Kaya, 22, were arrested on July 22.
They appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday and have been remanded in custody to July 31.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the arrests and said solving “hit” murders is complex and challenging and the investigations demand exceptional investigative skills.
