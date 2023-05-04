WATCH | 'Dead man' in court over alleged insurance fraud

Mahlangu was speaking to reporters ahead of his appearance in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court alongside his wife Lerato Mahlangu.

The couple is charged with murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for the 2021 murder of Sibusiso Sithebe.

The couple were arrested three weeks ago for Sithebe's murder, whose body they allegedly buried under the guise of being Mahlangu’s husband.

Mahlangu’s husband, who had been declared dead in 2021 after a house fire, was arrested in Hammanskraal last month after being found with a stolen car.

This is a developing story