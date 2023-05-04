×

South Africa

WATCH | 'Dead man' in court over alleged insurance fraud

By Sowetan Reporter - 04 May 2023 - 12:57
Sibusiso Mahlangu husband of insurance murder accused Lerato Mahlangu was arrested last year for allegedly orchestrating a savage attack on her stepfather.
Image: Supplied

Fraud and murder accused Sibusiso Mahlangu has denied that he made any confession to police about his alleged crimes.

Mahlangu was speaking to reporters ahead of his appearance in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court alongside his wife Lerato Mahlangu.

The couple is charged with murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for the 2021 murder of Sibusiso Sithebe.

The couple were arrested three weeks ago for Sithebe's murder, whose body they allegedly buried under the guise of being Mahlangu’s husband.

Mahlangu’s husband, who had been declared dead in 2021 after a house fire, was arrested in Hammanskraal last month after being found with a stolen car.

This is a developing story

Insurance murder accused woman tried to kill me too – stepdad

A woman who was arrested for the murder of a man believed to be her ex-lover has now been accused by her stepfather of trying to kill him too.
6 hours ago

