A Gauteng couple has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago.
Robin Smith, 67, who went by the alias Chris Boshoff, and his wife Alice Abigail Boschoff, 59, are set to appear in the Knysna magistrate's court on Wednesday for faking Smith’s death in 1999. They claimed R1,7m for his death which was paid out by Old Mutual before they disappeared.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the couple lived in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, when they allegedly connived Smith’s death.
“He reportedly 'died’ from a motor vehicle accident in Vosloorus. Consequently, an insurance claim was registered at Old Mutual leading to a payout of just over R1,7m,’’ said Ramovha.
He said the couple quietly fled Gauteng after they received the money and settled in Knysna, Western Cape.
“The couple quietly left Gauteng after receiving the windfall. They eventually settled in Knysna, an area also known as the Garden Route, which is a tourist destination. Around 2020, Old Mutual was tipped off about the possibility that they were scammed as Smith was apparently very much alive,’’ said Ramovha.
He said following an internal probe, a docket of fraud was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime department for investigation.
“The team tirelessly traced the couple to a hideout in Knysna leading to their arrest on Tuesday, November 8 2022, on a court order. Upon searching their place, two unlicensed firearms were recovered. A case of unlawful possession of firearms has now been included,’’ said Ramovha.
He said the couple will be transferred to a Gauteng court so that they face their initial charge of fraud next week.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Couple nabbed for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago
Husband faked death, paid R1.7m by insurance
A Gauteng couple has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake death insurance claim 23 years ago.
Robin Smith, 67, who went by the alias Chris Boshoff, and his wife Alice Abigail Boschoff, 59, are set to appear in the Knysna magistrate's court on Wednesday for faking Smith’s death in 1999. They claimed R1,7m for his death which was paid out by Old Mutual before they disappeared.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the couple lived in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, when they allegedly connived Smith’s death.
“He reportedly 'died’ from a motor vehicle accident in Vosloorus. Consequently, an insurance claim was registered at Old Mutual leading to a payout of just over R1,7m,’’ said Ramovha.
He said the couple quietly fled Gauteng after they received the money and settled in Knysna, Western Cape.
“The couple quietly left Gauteng after receiving the windfall. They eventually settled in Knysna, an area also known as the Garden Route, which is a tourist destination. Around 2020, Old Mutual was tipped off about the possibility that they were scammed as Smith was apparently very much alive,’’ said Ramovha.
He said following an internal probe, a docket of fraud was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime department for investigation.
“The team tirelessly traced the couple to a hideout in Knysna leading to their arrest on Tuesday, November 8 2022, on a court order. Upon searching their place, two unlicensed firearms were recovered. A case of unlawful possession of firearms has now been included,’’ said Ramovha.
He said the couple will be transferred to a Gauteng court so that they face their initial charge of fraud next week.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Four jailed for kidnappings and fake IDs at morgues to claim insurance
Eastern Cape teacher jailed for R45,000 funeral policy fraud
Two bust after insurance company 'smelt a rat' over R6.5m life cover claim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos