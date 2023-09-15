Arrangements have also been made for police to be present at the hostel when the vehicles arrive to ensure safety, Biyela added.
Transport and warnings for hostel dwellers attending Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral
KwaMashu Hostel dwellers have been allocated 18 buses to transport them to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.
This was confirmed by hostel leader Nathi Biyela, who said they would leave the facility at about 2am on Saturday.
The transport was confirmed after a week of confusion that led residents to blockade and protest in the streets on Wednesday, said Biyela.
“Since the funeral was awarded category one, we had expectations that the government was going to provide transport. After hearing that there was no arrangement for us, people decided to march.
“We are happy that the march yielded positive results, as now KwaMashu alone will get 18 buses. The buses will arrive at the hostel at midnight as we want to leave early and ensure that we don't get stuck in traffic,” he said.
Arrangements have also been made for police to be present at the hostel when the vehicles arrive to ensure safety, Biyela added.
Mourners have also been briefed on good behaviour during the funeral to ensure the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation receives a proper send-off, he said.
Transport has also been allocated to other Durban hostels, including Dalton, Glebelands, 17 Hostel, Wema and KK, he said.
Meanwhile, police said visibility has been heightened in preparation for the 20,000 mourners who are expected to gather in Ulundi. Under the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), police have mobilised resources to ensure the safety and security of attendees.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Natjoints has assessed the state of readiness and preparedness of all law-enforcement agencies and is satisfied with its security plan.
She urged mourners attending the funeral to be orderly and responsible.
“Amabutho and those who will be dressed in traditional regalia are advised that traditional spears and shields will be allowed at the venue in line with the Zulu tradition and culture, and for the sole purpose of honouring the late prince.
“However, members of the public are warned that no firearms will be permitted at the stadium and no illegal discharge of firearms will be tolerated.”
Mathe added that law-enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone found to be on the wrong side of the law.
She reminded Ulundi residents that since the funeral is an official category one event, there will be a 21-gun salute, meaning extremely loud bangs which may affect some people.
“Special care should be given to people suffering from ill health, the elderly and children. Owners of pets or domestic animals are advised that these loud bangs are likely to severely agitate animals. The Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium is a strictly no-drone area,” she said.
