IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi
By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2023 - 17:27
Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi, centre, leads the family at the memorial service of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Mourners and IFP supporters came out in their numbers to pay tribute to former party leader and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Wednesday in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
IFP members celebrating the life of their late leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
IFP members arriving at the memorial service of Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
IFP members came in their numbers to remember their former leader. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi flanked by IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa and party KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Amabutho singing at the memorial of Prince Mangosuthui Buthelezi in Ulundi. Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Buthelezi, who turned 95 two weeks ago, died in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
